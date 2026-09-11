Princess Astrid of Norway — a sister of the late King Harald V — has died

Princess Astrid of Norway has passed away at the age of 94. Just two days ago, on September 9, her brother King Harald V was buried.

This was reported by the Norwegian royal court.

Princess Astrid is the younger sister of King Harald V and the daughter of King Olaf V. During World War II, she lived in evacuation in the United States, and after the death of her mother, Crown Princess Märtha, in 1954, she served as First Lady of Norway under her father for 14 years. She studied at Oxford University, where she studied economics, art history, and political science.

In 1961, Astrid married divorced businessman and former Olympic sailing champion Johan Martin Ferner, with whom she had five children. Until her death, the princess was actively involved in charitable projects, including assistance to people with disabilities and medical funds.

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