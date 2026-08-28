King Harald V of Norway dies

King Harald V of Norway died at the age of 90.

This was reported by the Norwegian royal court.

The king died on the morning of August 28 in a hospital in Oslo. He had been there in recent weeks due to complications related to treatment for hemolytic anemia. The day before Haraldʼs death, the Norwegian royal court reported that his condition had deteriorated.

Harald V has reigned over Norway since 17 January 1991 — for over 35 years — and is Europeʼs longest-reigning monarch. Crown Prince Haakon currently serves as regent.

Harald V was born on 21 February 1937 in Oslo, the son of King Olaf V and Princess Märtha of Sweden. In 1968, Harald married Sonja Haraldsen. They have two children, Princess Märtha Louise and Crown Prince Haakon.

Before ascending to the throne, Harald studied at a military academy and served in the Norwegian Armed Forces. He also competed in several Olympic Games as a yachtsman.

The King of Norway has had health problems in recent years. In March 2024, he had a permanent pacemaker implanted, and in 2025, he underwent surgery on his leg for an infection.

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