Haakon V became the new king of Norway. He visited Ukraine

The new king of Norway is Haakon V, who visited Ukraine last year. After the death of King Harald V, his son Haakon automatically became the new monarch.

This is reported by the Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The new king was born in 1973. In recent years, he has gradually taken on some of his fatherʼs responsibilities and often represented the royal family at official events.

In 2025, Haakon visited Kyiv together with Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Ausland. During the trip, he visited the memorial to the fallen defenders in Moschun and a military hospital, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry reported.

Haakon has called an extraordinary cabinet meeting today. This is his first meeting with ministers as King of Norway. At the meeting, he will officially inform the cabinet of his new title, as well as announce his chosen royal name and motto.

After the meeting, the royal flag above the palace will be raised to full height in honor of the new monarch. At the same time, the flag on the palace balcony will remain at half-mast in mourning for Harald V until his burial is complete.

Although Haakon has already become king, in the coming days he is due to take the oath before parliament and swear allegiance to the Norwegian Constitution.

Harald V died on August 28 at the age of 89. He was the oldest reigning monarch in Europe. Before his death, the king had been treated for hemolytic anemia for some time, and this week his condition deteriorated significantly.

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