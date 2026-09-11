News

Russians shot two Ukrainian National Guard prisoners near Dobropillia

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

Russian soldiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war from the National Guard near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

This happened on September 2, when the Russians captured two National Guard soldiers who were carrying out a combat mission. After that, the Ukrainian soldiers were shot with automatic weapons.

Law enforcement officers are now searching for Russian servicemen involved in the crime. Law enforcement officers have opened a case of committing a war crime that resulted in the deaths of people.

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