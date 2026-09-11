Russians shot two Ukrainian National Guard prisoners near Dobropillia

Russian soldiers shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war from the National Guard near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

This happened on September 2, when the Russians captured two National Guard soldiers who were carrying out a combat mission. After that, the Ukrainian soldiers were shot with automatic weapons.

Law enforcement officers are now searching for Russian servicemen involved in the crime. Law enforcement officers have opened a case of committing a war crime that resulted in the deaths of people.

This is not the first time the Russians have killed Ukrainian prisoners of war, which is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime. In April, they shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv region. This happened near the village of Veterinarne.

After that, in August, the Russians shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war near the village of Myrne (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region).

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