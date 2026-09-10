The National Guard will create a Center for Recruiting Foreigners and Stateless Persons

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky reported that a Center for Recruiting Foreigners and Stateless Persons will be created in the National Guard.

He wrote about this in a telegram.

According to him, this will speed up the process of recruiting foreigners for contract service at NGU. The project is experimental and should soon be submitted to the government for consideration.

In April 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on the involvement of foreigners and stateless persons in military service under a contract. The powers of the Center for Recruiting Foreigners and Stateless Persons, the recruiting centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and TRCs were expanded to carry out measures to transport candidates for service from abroad to Ukraine.