Over 100 MEPs call for resumption of talks on frozen Russian assets

122 MEPs have signed a letter calling for the resumption of negotiations on the use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. The authors of the letter support an initiative launched in late August by four EU countries.

Euronews writes about this.

The signatories called on the European Commission to present an updated plan that would take into account and overcome the objections of individual member states that opposed this initiative.

The Belgian government has previously said it could face legal action from Russia because it is home to Euroclear, the main depository institution that holds a significant portion of frozen Russian assets. Other countries, including Italy, Bulgaria and Malta, have also expressed concerns.

MEPs propose creating an EU instrument that would take over legal obligations to the Central Bank of Russia and transfer assets to it.

The frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank in the European Union are estimated at over €200 billion. EU countries are using the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to finance aid to Ukraine. The previous payment was in the spring of 2026.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.