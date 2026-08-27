Four EU countries called on Brussels to resume negotiations on frozen Russian assets. The European Commission responded

Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland want the European Commission to resume work on a plan to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The Financial Times reported on the eve of the preparation of a corresponding letter to Brussels. The European Commission says that it has not yet received it.

This was stated at a briefing in Brussels by the European Commissionʼs spokesman for budget and economic affairs Balázs Ujvari, a Babel correspondent reports.

According to him, the topic of Russian assets has not disappeared from the EU agenda.

“This issue has been on the agenda since December 18 last year,” Ujvari said.

At that time, the European Council called on the Council of the EU and the European Parliament to continue work on a possible reparations loan for Ukraine, which would be based on frozen Russian assets.

At the same time, when asked about how this work has progressed in recent months, Uyvari said that after the December meeting, it had effectively stopped.

"There wasnʼt enough support then to move forward with that option. As far as I know, thatʼs where we stopped," he said.

The spokesman added that if EU countries raise this issue again, the European Commission is ready to return to it and provide the necessary assistance.

The frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia in the European Union are estimated at over €200 billion. More than half of them are stored in the Belgian financial institution Euroclear. EU countries use the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to finance aid to Ukraine. The first payment was made in the spring of 2026.

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