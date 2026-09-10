The 225th Separate Assault Regiment came under the operational subordination of the 7th rapid reaction corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

This was reported in 225 Separate Assault Regiment.

On July 30, Texts published an investigation into the situation in the 225th Separate Assault Regiment. Media interlocutors spoke about systematic beatings, torture, and barricade units in the regiment.

On September 2, it became known that the 425th "Skelya" Separate Assault Regiment was transferred under the operational leadership of the 1st Corps of the “Azov” National Guard. This happened after the Babel investigation into torture in "Skelya" and 25 cases of deaths of mobilized people over the past six months.