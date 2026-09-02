“Skelya” has come under the operational control of “Azov”

425th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Skelya" was transferred to the operational command of the 1st Corps of the “Azov” NGU. In August, several battalions of "Skelya" and their command moved to the Azov zone of responsibility.

This is stated in a joint statement by "Skelya" and "Azov".

The military units "Skelya" and "Azov" have already cleared the positions of Russian military personnel in the defense zones. The statement emphasized that the level of executive discipline has improved and losses during combat missions have been minimized.

"Currently, the movement and unification of the regimentʼs disparate forces on one sector of the front continues," the statement added.

What preceded

On June 23, Babel published a major investigation into torture in 425 Separate Mechanized Brigade "Skelya" and 25 cases of deaths of mobilized people over the past six months. After that, inspections began in the regiment, and commander Yuriy Harkavy was suspended from duty. Later, we counted at least seven more such deaths, more details about their circumstances in the news.

After the Babel material, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a pre-trial investigation. The regiment is staffed by a mission of the Ombudsmanʼs Office and a comprehensive commission headed by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On June 24, the commander of the 425th regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Yuriy Harkavy, was suspended from duty for the duration of the inspection.

And a month later, on July 30, Texts published an investigation into the situation in the 225th separate assault regiment. The mediaʼs interlocutors spoke about systematic beatings, torture, and barricade detachments in the regiment.