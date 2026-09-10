5G connectivity testing has begun in Odesa

Testing of fifth-generation mobile communications — 5G — has been launched in Odesa.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The average speed of 5G is 600-700 Mbps, and at maximum it exceeds 1 Gbps. The Ministry of Digital Affairs adds that the technology takes over part of the traffic and unloads LTE networks, so even in places with large crowds of people, the connection remains stable.

How to connect? Usually, your smartphone will automatically detect 5G. But if the icon doesnʼt appear on your phone, follow these steps:

Check your settings: in the "Cellular data" or "Mobile network" section, make sure 5G is turned on;

update the operating system to the latest version;

turn off the power and data saving mode — they often block 5G;

Turn Airplane Mode on and off, or simply restart your phone to re-register with the network.

Odesa has become the fifth city in Ukraine to test a 5G network. Since January, a 5G pilot has been operating in Lviv and Borodyanka, since February in Kharkiv, and since July in the center of Kyiv.

In general, the Ministry of Digital Affairs plans to scale 5G throughout Ukraine after the end of martial law, and 3G communications are planned to be completely turned off by January 1, 2031.

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