Testing of 5G communication technology has started in Borodyanka, Kyiv region

Testing of 5G communication technologies has begun in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

The village became the second settlement in Ukraine after Lviv, where new generation base stations began operating in the central part.

In parallel with the digital projects, a large-scale restoration of the community is underway. In Borodyanka, more than 600 objects have already been restored — 25 apartment buildings, 570 private homes, five educational institutions and four public buildings. Nine new high-rise buildings are also being built, the completion of which is scheduled for 2026.

The community is implementing a "safe city" system with video surveillance, modern lighting and plans to launch public transport on solar energy.

Implementation of 5G communications in Ukraine

Lviv was the first city in Ukraine to officially begin testing 5G. Fifth-generation mobile communications were operating in the central part of the city with a data transfer speed of about 500 Mbps. To access 5G, you need a smartphone with appropriate support and be in the coverage area.

Lviv was chosen as a technology laboratory due to the high level of distribution of 5G-ready smartphones: at the start, more than 20 base stations were installed in the city to test technical solutions before scaling up across the country.

In the fall of 2020, the government approved the 5G Development Plan in Ukraine. The tender for frequencies was planned to be announced in October 2021, but the date was later postponed for a year, but the full-scale war forced the plans to be postponed for security reasons.

The fifth generation of 5G mobile networks was first launched in test mode by the mobile operator Vodafone in 2024. The Promprilad Innovation Center in Ivano-Frankivsk, the Vodafone office in Kyiv, and the Nokia office in Helsinki made calls using 5G and checked the quality of the connection.

In November 2024, the government amended the regulation on the use of radio frequencies. This is how the 5G project began to be implemented in three Ukrainian cities. The regulation also provides greater flexibility for operators — the 2100 MHz frequency can now be used not only for 3G, but also for 2G or 4G.

