A pilot project for the implementation of 5G is being launched in three cities of Ukraine

In Ukraine, a new communication standard — 5G — is beginning to be implemented in three cities, and the government has adopted the corresponding changes to the regulation on the use of radio frequencies.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Three cities are testing the compatibility of 5G with military equipment. The pilot will last two years and will take place in two phases. During the tests, the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications and the Ukrainian State Center for Radio Frequencies will check whether 5G equipment does not affect the operation of military networks.

With 5G, data can be transferred 10 times faster than with 4G, so it creates new opportunities for exchanging large amounts of information at super-high speeds.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Fedorov emphasized.

Also, the resolution will provide greater flexibility for operators — the 2100 MHz frequency can now be used not only for 3G, but also for 2G or 4G. And the termination of the use of frequencies 694-862 MHz for analog and digital television will free them for mobile communication.

In autumn 2020, the government approved the 5G Development Plan in Ukraine. It was planned to announce a tender for frequencies in October 2021, but later it was postponed for a year.

The full-fledged launch of 5G in Ukraine was supposed to take place in 2022, but the full-scale invasion of Russia prevented this.

In May 2024, the fifth generation of mobile networks was launched in test mode for the first time in Ukraine. This was done by mobile operator Vodafone.

The main difference between 5G and 4G is the speed of operation — if the maximum data transfer speed for the fourth generation wireless Internet reaches 10 Mbit per second, then for the fifth generation it increases to at least 100 Mbit per second.

