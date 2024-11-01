News

A pilot project for the implementation of 5G is being launched in three cities of Ukraine

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

In Ukraine, a new communication standard — 5G — is beginning to be implemented in three cities, and the government has adopted the corresponding changes to the regulation on the use of radio frequencies.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Three cities are testing the compatibility of 5G with military equipment. The pilot will last two years and will take place in two phases. During the tests, the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications and the Ukrainian State Center for Radio Frequencies will check whether 5G equipment does not affect the operation of military networks.

With 5G, data can be transferred 10 times faster than with 4G, so it creates new opportunities for exchanging large amounts of information at super-high speeds.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Fedorov emphasized.

Also, the resolution will provide greater flexibility for operators — the 2100 MHz frequency can now be used not only for 3G, but also for 2G or 4G. And the termination of the use of frequencies 694-862 MHz for analog and digital television will free them for mobile communication.

