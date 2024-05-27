5G was launched in Ukraine for the first time — so far in test mode

In Ukraine, the fifth generation of mobile networks — 5G — was launched in test mode for the first time. This was done by mobile operator “Vodafone”.
This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
"Innovation center ʼPrompryladʼ in Ivano-Frankivsk, ʼVodafoneʼ office in Kyiv, as well as ʼNokiaʼ office in Helsinki called using 5G and checked the quality of communication. Everything works," he said.
The Prime Minister emphasized that 5G is currently working in more than 90 countries of the world, and the EU plans to cover the territory of all cities and main roads with 5G by 2025.
- In autumn 2020, the government approved the 5G Development Plan in Ukraine. It was planned to announce a tender for frequencies in October 2021, but later the date was postponed for a year.
- The full-fledged launch of 5G in Ukraine was supposed to take place in 2022, but the full-scale invasion of Russia prevented this.
- The main difference between 5G and 4G is the speed of operation — if the maximum data transfer speed for the fourth generation wireless Internet reaches 10 Mbit per second, then for the fifth generation this speed increases to at least 100 Mbit per second.