5G was launched in Ukraine for the first time — so far in test mode

In Ukraine, the fifth generation of mobile networks — 5G — was launched in test mode for the first time. This was done by mobile operator “Vodafone”.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Innovation center ʼPrompryladʼ in Ivano-Frankivsk, ʼVodafoneʼ office in Kyiv, as well as ʼNokiaʼ office in Helsinki called using 5G and checked the quality of communication. Everything works," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that 5G is currently working in more than 90 countries of the world, and the EU plans to cover the territory of all cities and main roads with 5G by 2025.