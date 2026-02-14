5G testing has begun in Kharkiv. The first to use it were newlyweds

On February 14, testing of 5G communication technology began in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The first to use it were newlyweds Vladyslav and Kateryna — they got married on Valentineʼs Day through "Diia".

Kharkiv is the third Ukrainian city to test 5G connectivity. In January, it appeared in the historic center of Lviv and in Borodyanka in the Kyiv region. In the future, it is planned to expand it to other cities in Ukraine.

The main advantage of 5G is high speed at around 500 Mbps per subscriber. To access the technology, you need to have a 5G-enabled smartphone and be in a coverage area.

Implementation of 5G communications in Ukraine

In the fall of 2020, the government approved the 5G Development Plan in Ukraine. The tender for frequencies was planned to be reported in October 2021, but the date was later postponed for a year, but the full-scale war forced the plans to be postponed for security reasons.

The fifth generation of 5G mobile networks was first launched in test mode by the mobile operator Vodafone in 2024. The Promprilad Innovation Center in Ivano-Frankivsk, the Vodafone office in Kyiv, and the Nokia office in Helsinki made calls using 5G and checked the quality of the connection.

In November 2024, the government amended the regulation on the use of radio frequencies. This is how the 5G project began to be implemented in three Ukrainian cities. The regulation also provides greater flexibility for operators — the 2100 MHz frequency can now be used not only for 3G, but also for 2G or 4G.

