SBI declared the suspicion to the SBU officer who was responsible for the ammunition depot in the village of Myla near Kyiv

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to the head of one of the SBU security units, who was responsible for the artillery ammunition depot in the village of Myla near Kyiv.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, the official decided to place the warehouse in the premises of a former vegetable storage facility, but did not take security measures regarding the storage of explosives and ammunition. In addition, the warehouse was placed near residential buildings.

SBI stated that the premises did not meet the requirements for weapons depots, and its location was not agreed with law enforcement and air defense units. The official also failed to take measures to minimize the risk of simultaneous detonation.

The official was charged with inaction by the military authorities during martial law. He faces up to 10 years in prison. The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has already remanded the man in custody with the option of bail.

On August 28, Russian drones attacked an ammunition depot in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region. After the strike, the ammunition detonated and a fire broke out, which spread to neighboring buildings. The detonation killed 35 people. 191 private and 14 apartment buildings, a police station, garages, a restaurant, a boarding house for the elderly, a store and a logistics center were damaged.

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