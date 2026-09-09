Ukrainian drones for the first time attacked two factories in Russia, more than 3000 km from the border

Ukrainian drones first attacked two factories in Russiaʼs Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, 3000 kilometers from the border. These are the Novorengoysky and Purovsky factories.

This is reported by the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF).

The plants provide preparation and processing of gas condensate extracted from Yamal fields. The Purovsky plant processed 13.4 million tons of gas condensate in 2025. The capacity of the Novorengoysky plant is 19.5 million tons of raw materials per year.

Earlier today, “Fire Point” confirmed the strike on the Novy Urengoy plant. Ukrainian drones traveled 3300 kilometers and successfully hit the target. The plant is located in the center of the unique Urengoy field and receives additional resources from the Yamburg-Urengoy and Zapolyarnoye-Novy Urengoy condensate pipelines.

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