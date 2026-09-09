Ukraine struck the Novorengoysky plant, where condensate is being prepared for transportation. This is over 3000 km from the border

The Novorengoysky plant (in Russia), where condensate is prepared for transportation, is under attack. Itʼs more than 3 000 km from the Ukrainian border.

This was reported by OSINTers and the Fire Point company.

"Guess who traveled over 3 300 km and successfully hit the target," Ukrainian defense company Fire Point confirmed the strike.

The plant has a capacity of about 19.5 million tons of raw materials per year. The local governor confirmed that a fire broke out at the site of the attack.

The plant is located in the center of the unique Urengoy field and receives additional resources from the Yamburg — Urengoy and Zapolyarnoye — Novy Urengoy condensate pipelines.

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