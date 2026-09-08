Khmara: Ukraine signs contracts for the purchase of about a thousand missiles for Patriot systems

Ukraine will use the EU loan to sign contracts for the supply of approximately a thousand missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

This was stated by Defense Minister Yevheniy Khmara during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine in the “Ramstein” format, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Most of the contracted Patriot missiles will arrive only in the coming years. However, Ukraine is asking partners to provide missiles from their stocks now.

Also, according to Khmara, the total deficit of Ukraineʼs defense budget currently amounts to €23 billion.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reported during Ramstein that the country will transfer to Ukraine PAC-2 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems from Bundeswehr warehouses and increase supplies of AIM-9 air-to-air missiles.

EU member states also agreed on an exception for Ukraine, which will allow it to purchase interceptor missiles for Patriot systems using a European loan.

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