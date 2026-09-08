Germany will transfer Patriot missiles to Ukraine and increase supplies of AIM-9 missiles

Germany will transfer PAC-2 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems from Bundeswehr warehouses to Ukraine and increase supplies of AIM-9 air-to-air missiles.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius before the start of the 36th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine in the Ramstein format, reports a Babel correspondent in Brussels.

Pistorius called on other members of the group to check their own stockpiles and also hand over interceptor missiles to Ukraine. According to him, air defense remains Ukraineʼs most urgent need as winter approaches.

"I understand that it is not easy to find a balance between your own security needs and the urgently needed support for Ukraine. But please, if you hesitate, make a decision in favor of Ukraine," the German minister addressed the participants of Ramstein.

Regarding AIM-9 missiles, Pistorius did not say how many would be transferred to Ukraine from the Bundeswehr warehouses. However, he said that the country would continue to provide Ukraine with IRIS-T SL air defense systems and missiles for them.

Separately, Ukraine will order several thousand additional IRIS-T guided missiles. The money for them will be used from the EU loan for Ukraineʼs defense. According to Pistorius, the large order will allow the manufacturer to increase missile production and add another production line.

Germany will also help Ukraine implement City Dome, a project that is supposed to create a protective shield over Ukrainian cities from drone and missile attacks. Pistorius did not reveal details about the system itself or the timing of its deployment during his speech.

In addition, Berlin will finance the purchase of several tens of thousands of long-range artillery shells. The British Artillery and Air Defense Consortium will purchase them and transfer them to Ukraine.