Four new categories have appeared in the International Register of Damage. Among them are loss of access to medical care and education

To submit applications under these categories, you need to log in to "Diia", open the "Reparations: International Register of Damage" section, select the desired category, fill out the application and submit it. The application is automatically sent to the International Register of Damage.

This was reported by the "Diia" portal, where you can submit applications online.

Ukraine is expanding the mechanism for compensating for losses from Russian aggression — the International Register of Damage has opened four more categories of claims.

Register of Damage due to Russian aggression

The International Register of Damage was established on May 17, 2023, and the agreement was signed by more than 40 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan, and Canada. It began operating in April 2024. As of mid-August, the Register had already received almost 180 000 applications from Ukrainians.

One of the instruments of this register is the Compensation Commission, which is supposed to study all applications and assess the real amount of damages — its creation was supported by PACE and ratified by the Verkhovna Rada. In the third stage, the Russian Federation is supposed to pay compensation.

Ukraine also has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which went into effect in 2022. If people used the “eRecovery” program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and they have a report of the commission survey of the damage from the local authorities.

As the executive director of the International Register of Damage Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the Register from the state.

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