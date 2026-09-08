“It is important not to make a mistake.” Zelensky said that he will appoint Ukraineʼs ambassador to the US after receiving certificates from SBU and NABU

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he already has candidates for the position of Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United States, but will decide after detailed information about these people from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

The president said this while talking to reporters.

According to him, it is "very important not to make a mistake" with the candidacy for this position, because now Ukraine, in particular, is approaching the unblocking of the negotiation process.

"I wonʼt say yet who these candidates are, but first of all I need to get a detailed certificate. And not only from the Security Service, but also from NABU. Iʼm waiting for this additional information, and weʼll make a decision," Zelensky said.

As a reminder, on August 3, Zelensky dismissed Olha Stefanishyna from the post of Ukraineʼs ambassador to the United States, which she had held since August 2025. Two days later, NABU and SAPO declared her suspicion of illegal enrichment of almost 14 million hryvnias and false declarations.

The president also told reporters that on September 7, he met with the heads of SBU Oleksandr Poklad, the State Security Service Oleh Ivashchenko, and the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov. They talked about personnel issues, and, according to Zelensky, there are appropriate solutions.

After that, Zelensky spoke with the heads of the NABU and SAPO, and also had a "fairly long meeting" with former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. The resignation letter, which Kravchenko wrote yesterday, will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Answering a question about former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, the president noted that they do not communicate: "I havenʼt seen or heard from him for a long time. I know that he was somewhere abroad. As they say, he doesnʼt call, he doesnʼt write [to anyone]."

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