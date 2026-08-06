NABU and SAPO reported details of Stefanishynaʼs case. She is suspected of illegal enrichment of almost UAH 14 million and false declaration

Former Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 13.9 million and false declaration.

This was officially reported by NABU and SAPO.

According to the investigation, Stefanishyna owned two apartments in the Kyiv residential complex "Faina Town" worth almost 11 million hryvnias, registered to her friend.

The official also used other assets registered to her parents, including an apartment, a parking space, and non-residential premises in the “Lvivska Ploshcha” residential complex in the capital, as well as a Mercedes-Benz GLC 220 d car registered to a subordinate. All of this property was not declared.

In addition, detectives established that Stefanishyna was negotiating the purchase of a house near Kyiv worth approximately $550 000. It was planned that part of the amount would be paid in cash, and the rest in two apartments in the “Faina Town” residential complex. Stefanishyna refused the deal after being appointed ambassador to the United States.

NABU emphasizes that Stefanishynaʼs official income did not allow her to purchase such property. From the beginning of 2024 to mid-2025, she received approximately UAH 3.7 million in official income, while almost UAH 4.2 million were spent from her bank accounts alone.

Today, the court set Stefanishyna a bail of UAH 6 million. She said she didnʼt have enough money to pay the bail.

Stefanishyna was also ordered to appear at the call of NABU detectives, report any change of residence, and not communicate with witnesses in the case.

Prior to this, on August 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Stefanyshyna from the post of Ukraineʼs Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States, which she had held since August 2025. She noted that leaving the post was her "own decision, dictated by personal circumstances". However, a number of publications, citing sources, wrote that her dismissal may be related to a criminal case.

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