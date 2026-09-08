Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to receive the American delegation by plane, but the US chose the train

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was ready to receive Trumpʼs special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner by plane, but the US chose the train.

He announced this during a conversation with journalists.

According to him, both “Boryspil” and “Zhuliany” could have been used for this. Despite Russian strikes on the runways of both airports, they are technically ready to receive delegations.

They also considered the option of Americans flying to Belarus, from where it would take more than three hours to travel from Gomel to Kyiv. SBU worked out this format and was ready to meet Trumpʼs envoys. However, the American side decided to arrive by train.

"We agreed that they would come again. I think next time we can try by plane. I suggested to them: if they donʼt want to fly on an American plane, they can leave it in Poland or another country, and my plane can deliver them," Zelensky said.