Hanna Hvozdiar appointed Deputy Minister of Defense

Hanna Hvozdiar was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara for the Defense Industrial Complex and Exports.

This was written by the permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

She was already Deputy Minister of Defense from July 2025 to January 2026. From September 2023 to July 2025, Hvozdiar held the position of Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Anna Gvozdiar﻿ / Facebook

Since 2020, she has worked as the director of the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation.

On July 29, the government appointed Lyubov Halan and Serhiy Boyev as new deputy defense ministers. Boyev became deputy defense minister for European integration. Galan will be responsible for developing and maintaining the human capital of the Defense Forces.

Mykola Shvydky was appointed another deputy defense minister.

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