The government appointed Mykola Shvydky as Deputy Minister of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Mykola Shvydky as another Deputy Minister of Defense.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Acting Defense Minister Yevheniy Khmara said that Shvydkyʼs task will be to strengthen practical interaction between the Defense Ministry and the military. He will also need to coordinate work between the Defense Ministry, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty.

According to Yevheniy Khmara, "the decisions of the Ministry of Defense should be as close as possible to the real situation on the front, the needs of combat units, and the tasks facing the Defense Forces".

Earlier, on July 29, the government appointed Lyubov Halan and Serhiy Boyev as new deputy defense ministers. Boyev became deputy defense minister for European integration. He has already held this position twice — from October 2024 to April 2025 and from February to July 2026.

Halan will be responsible for developing and maintaining the human capital of the Defense Forces. She is a human rights activist, founder and head of the Princip center for military personnel.

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