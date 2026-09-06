The Defense Forces struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery and attacked the Rostov-on-Don airfield at night

Defense forces attacked the Rostov-on-Don airfield, three Russian air defense facilities, and the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Rostov region, the Podlyot radar station and two “Pantsir-S1” air defense systems were attacked. The Ukrainian company “Fire Point” noted that Ukrainian FP-1 drones hit the largest primary oil processing units of the refinery.

These units provide over 77% of all primary oil refining capacities of the Ryazan Refinery.

Before that, the Ryazan oil refinery was attacked on the night of July 29.

The Ryazan Refinery is one of the largest in Russia. It can process approximately 17 million tons of oil annually, which is almost 5% of all oil refining in Russia.

The plant produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and other petroleum products, which are used, in particular, to meet the needs of the military-industrial complex and the Russian army.

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