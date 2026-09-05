Putin ordered not to attack Kyiv for three days. All because of the visit of Trump representatives

Putin ordered no strikes on Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight on September 6.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media.

According to him, this is due to "the preparation and holding of contacts by American negotiators" in the Ukrainian capital.

Today, the US Presidentʼs special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner flew to Moscow, where they are to meet with Putin. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the day before that there would be no strikes from Ukraine against the Russian Federation and called on Russia to also stop strikes for the time being.

Meanwhile, on the night of September 5, Russia again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones.