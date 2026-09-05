The Russians struck Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones at night. The Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under attack

The Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of September 5 with “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 167 “Shahed” drones (about half of which were jet), “Gerbera”, and “Parody” simulator drones. The air defense system neutralized 128 UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Missiles and drones hit 23 places, and debris fell in one.

In particular, the Russians struck the Kyiv region. Two people were injured. The attack caused fires in warehouses and houses.

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Four people were killed and five others were injured in Kamyanske (Dnipropetrovsk region). An enterprise was under attack.

Russians hit a shopping mall in Mykolaiv, two people were injured. A fire broke out.

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