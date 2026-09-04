Ivan Fedorov was dismissed from the post of head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. Now he will head the Recovery Agency

Ivan Fedorov was dismissed from his position as head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration and appointed head of the State Agency for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Fedorov will now replace Serhiy Sukhomlin, who has headed the Agency since September 2024. He submitted his resignation of his own free will on July 29.

On the eve, Fedorov said that President Volodymyr Zelensky had offered him the position of head of the Recovery Agency. He plans to combine the new position with the position of deputy chairman of the Defense Council of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov became the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration in February 2024, and before that, since December 2020, he was the mayor of Melitopol.

In March 2022, he was kidnapped by the Russians because he refused to cooperate with them. Then the residents of Melitopol went on a protest, demanding the mayor’s release, and a few days later he was exchanged for nine captured Russian soldiers.

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