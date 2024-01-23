Ivan Fedorov became the head of Zaporizhzhia regional administration

The former mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, became the new head of Zaporizhzhia regional administration, replacing Yuriy Malashko.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of Ivan Fedorov to the position of the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, as well as the dismissal of Yuriy Malashko from this position.

From 2010 to 2015, Ivan Fedorov worked as a deputy of the Melitopol City Council. After that, he became a deputy of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc and a member of the permanent deputy committee on budget issues. In 2019, Fedorov became an adviser to the Melitopol mayor on urban planning and architecture, and in December 2020 — the mayor of Melitopol. He was elected from the political party "Serhiy Minkoʼs Team".

Ivan Fedorov studied at the Tavria State University of Agrotechnology, the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Institute of Public Administration.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, Fedorov refused to cooperate with the occupiers, and on March 11, 2022, he was kidnapped by the Russian military. The next day, the cityʼs residents protested, demanding the mayorʼs dismissal. A few days later, he was exchanged for nine captured Russian soldiers.