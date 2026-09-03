Zelensky proposed to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov to head the Recovery Agency

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said that President Volodymyr Zelensky had offered him the position of head of the State Reconstruction Agency.

He said this during the report on 1000 days of work, Ukrinform reports.

"Iʼll be frank: I received an extremely difficult offer — to head the Recovery Agency and take responsibility for protecting strategically important facilities throughout Ukraine. But this transition does not mean that I will leave the Zaporizhzhia region," said Fedorov.

At the same time, he noted that for now he will remain the deputy chairman of the regional defense council.

There has been no official decision to dismiss Fedorov and appoint him to a new position at this time.

The head of the Recovery Agency Serhiy Sukhomlyn submitted his resignation of his own free will on July 29, 2026. He had headed the Agency since September 2024.

Ivan Fedorov became the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration in February 2024, and before that, since December 2020, he was the mayor of Melitopol.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, Fedorov refused to cooperate with the occupiers, and on March 11, 2022, he was kidnapped by Russian soldiers. The next day, residents of the city protested, demanding the mayorʼs release. A few days later, he was exchanged for nine captured Russian soldiers.

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