Zelensky: Deputy heads of SBU and GUR will be dismissed due to conflict between structures

The deputy heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) will be dismissed due to a conflict between the structures.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the president, personnel decisions regarding both structures have already been made. The investigation will separately examine the actions of the leadership of SBU and GUR.

Conflict between SBU and GUR

Late in the evening of September 1, a shooting occurred in Kyiv, which was repeated on the morning of September 2. As it later turned out, the conflict arose due to the disappearance of Stepan Kaplunov, the deputy commander of RDK, which is subordinate to the “Tymur Special Unit” of GUR.

He claims that he was kidnapped by SBU and forced under pressure to confess that he had communicated with the Russian FSB and agreed to carry out assassinations on its orders.

Later, law enforcement sources told Babel that the Russian accused of preparing the assassination attempt on Kaplunov was Akhmed Zakayev, one of the leaders of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. At the same time, Zakayevʼs entourage told us that they learned about the preparation of the assassination attempt on him only from the media.

It was during the investigative actions in this case, when Kaplunov was brought to his apartment for a search, that the first shooting occurred. Kaplunovʼs brothers were in the apartment at that time. The second time, according to the commander of RDK, SBU opened fire in the morning. Three GUR employees were injured.

After the shooting in Kyiv, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office launched a pre-trial investigation. President Volodymyr Zelensky first reported personnel decisions over the incident, and on September 3, he dismissed the head of the State Secrets and Licensing Department of SBU Oleh Khramov. The commander of the State Secrets and Licensing Department Denys Kapustin emphasizes that Kaplunov has not yet been formally charged.

Then, two participants in the shooting were informed of suspicions. The SBU employee is suspected of exceeding official authority with the use of weapons, and the GUR serviceman is suspected of attempting to kill a law enforcement officer or serviceman.

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