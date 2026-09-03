President Zelensky has dismissed an SBU official. Before that, he reported personnel decisions after a shootout between security services in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree and dismissed the head of the Department of State Secrets Protection and Licensing of SBU Oleh Khramov.

This is stated in Decree No. 868/2026.

Before that, Zelensky reported personnel decisions regarding participants in the shooting between GUR and SBU in Kyiv.

What preceded

On September 2, a number of Telegram channels and media outlets reported a shootout between SBU and GUR. The situation may be related to the disappearance the day before of Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK).

Kaplunovʼs lawyer Taras Borovskyi stated on the night of September 2 that law enforcement officers came to the soldierʼs house "to plant something forbidden", and then the soldierʼs comrades arrived there.

He published a video from the scene of the incident and added that shots were heard on the street. In a comment to Suspilne, Borovskyi confirmed that the conflict occurred between GUR and SBU employees.

In the afternoon, SBU responded to the situation and stated that it was conducting a search as part of a case of a terrorist attack that the FSB was preparing against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition (according to media reports, it was Kaplunov) and at that moment its employees were attacked with weapons by members of one of the Defense Forces units.

Among those who resisted were injured. The attackers were also detained, and their weapons and documents were seized. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into threats and attacks on law enforcement officers.

The head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov said that SBI is already dealing with the situation. He believes that no one has the right to "kidnap servicemen with impunity, open fire on the streets of our cities, give and carry out criminal orders".

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