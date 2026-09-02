SBU stated that, together with GUR, it prevented a terrorist attack that the FSB was preparing against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition (UPD)

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) was preparing a terrorist attack against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition political movement.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The terrorist attack was prevented by SBU together with the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR). According to them, the Russian arrived in Ukraine for Independence Day.

SBU did not specify who exactly they were talking about. There are no other details yet.

UPD at 11:44: On September 1, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) claimed that unknown persons had detained the deputy commander of the corps Stepan Kaplunov. After that, RDK contacted GUR, SBU, and the police.

At night, Kaplunovʼs lawyer Taras Borovsky stated that law enforcement officers came to the soldierʼs house "to plant something prohibited", and then the soldierʼs fellow soldiers arrived there.

He posted a video from the scene of the incident and added that shots were heard on the street. Social media also reported a conflict between SBU and GUR officers in Kyiv. However, there is currently no official confirmation of this information. It is also unknown whether these events are actually related to the SBUʼs statement that they prevented a terrorist attack.

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