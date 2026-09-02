Shooting between GUR and SBU: Zelensky reported personnel decisions regarding the participants in the incident

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported personnel decisions regarding participants in the shooting between the State Security Service (SBU) and the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Defence of Ukraine in Kyiv.

The president reported this on Telegram.

"Shooting here, in Ukraine, is only allowed at Russian occupiers. No other shootout will ever be perceived by our state as something that is allowed to anyone," Zelensky said.

In the afternoon, SBU reported that it was conducting a search as part of a terrorist attack case in which its employees were attacked with weapons by members of one of the Defense Forces units. In the morning, SBU reported that, together with GUR, it had prevented a terrorist attack that the FSB was preparing against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition.

Among those who resisted were injured. The attackers were also detained, from whom weapons and documents were seized. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office added that it had launched a pre-trial investigation into threats and attacks on law enforcement officers.

What preceded

The situation may be related to the disappearance of Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, on September 1. RDK wrote that they had no information about Kaplunovʼs whereabouts or what charges had been brought against him.

On the night of September 2, Kaplunovʼs lawyer Taras Borovsky said that law enforcement officers came to the soldierʼs house "to plant something forbidden", and then the soldierʼs comrades arrived there. He published a video from the scene of the incident and added that shots were heard on the street. In a comment to Suspilne Borovsky said that the conflict occurred between employees of GUR and GUR.

There were also reports on social media about a conflict between SBU and GUR employees. However, there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that SBI and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office are already dealing with the situation. He believes that no one has the right "to kidnap servicemen with impunity, open fire on the streets of our cities, give and carry out criminal orders".

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