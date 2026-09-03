GUR reported a campaign to discredit intelligence amid the conflict with SBU

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a targeted disinformation campaign that is trying to discredit the combat units of the special service.
This is stated in a message on GUR social networks.
They say that to implement the campaign, the organizers plan to involve media, bloggers, and Telegram channels "with a dubious reputation", including for financial reward.
GUR urged to trust only verified sources and separately appealed to the media, journalists, and bloggers: "If you are contacted with offers to publish and distribute unverified, dubious data, immediately contact law enforcement."
What preceded
This statement by GUR appeared against the backdrop of a conflict with SBU that began on September 2. The special service accused the deputy commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RDK) (which is subordinate to GUR) Stepan Kaplunov of communicating with the FSB and preparing assassination attempts on their orders.
During the investigative actions in this case, a shooting occurred, and several GUR fighters were injured.
Kaplunov himself said that he was kidnapped on August 23 by people who introduced themselves as police officers, but no suspicions were raised against him. He denies the SBUʼs accusations and says that he was pressured into confessing to contacts with FSB.
The RDK Commander Denys Kapustin, in turn, confirmed Kaplunovʼs words that on August 23, unknown men handcuffed him, pushed him into a car, and drove him away in an unknown direction. Kapustin noted that Kaplunov still has no official suspicion and is at large.
After the shooting in Kyiv, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office launched a pre-trial investigation. And on September 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the head of the State Secrets and Licensing Department of SBU Oleh Khramov.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.