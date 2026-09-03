GUR reported a campaign to discredit intelligence amid the conflict with SBU

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a targeted disinformation campaign that is trying to discredit the combat units of the special service.

This is stated in a message on GUR social networks.

They say that to implement the campaign, the organizers plan to involve media, bloggers, and Telegram channels "with a dubious reputation", including for financial reward.

GUR urged to trust only verified sources and separately appealed to the media, journalists, and bloggers: "If you are contacted with offers to publish and distribute unverified, dubious data, immediately contact law enforcement."

What preceded

This statement by GUR appeared against the backdrop of a conflict with SBU that began on September 2. The special service accused the deputy commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RDK) (which is subordinate to GUR) Stepan Kaplunov of communicating with the FSB and preparing assassination attempts on their orders.

During the investigative actions in this case, a shooting occurred, and several GUR fighters were injured.