On September 2, the Russian army lost 1 320 of its soldiers, a helicopter, and an airplane in the war in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

The Russians also lost one armored combat vehicle, 69 artillery systems, four MLRS, two air defense systems, 12 ground robotic complexes, 1 875 UAVs, 435 units of automotive equipment, and three special vehicles.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

On the night of September 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian MiG-29 aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter during strikes on airfields.

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