The Defense Forces destroy Russian MiG-29 aircraft and Ka-27 helicopter

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian MiG-29 aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter during strikes on airfields.

This was reported by the General Staff.

The helicopter was destroyed in a strike on the Yeisk airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia on August 30, and the MiG-29 was destroyed in a strike on the Millerovo airfield in the Rostov Region on August 27.

The General Staff also said that on September 1 and on the night of September 2, Ukrainian military personnel attacked a Russian ammunition depot in Volodymyrivka (Donetsk region), and in Ocheretyne, a depot of the unitʼs material and technical equipment.

In Rechitsa (Bryansk region, Russia), a Russian army weapons and military equipment location was hit.