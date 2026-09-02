The Defense Forces destroy Russian MiG-29 aircraft and Ka-27 helicopter

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian MiG-29 aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter during strikes on airfields.
This was reported by the General Staff.
The helicopter was destroyed in a strike on the Yeisk airfield in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia on August 30, and the MiG-29 was destroyed in a strike on the Millerovo airfield in the Rostov Region on August 27.
The General Staff also said that on September 1 and on the night of September 2, Ukrainian military personnel attacked a Russian ammunition depot in Volodymyrivka (Donetsk region), and in Ocheretyne, a depot of the unitʼs material and technical equipment.
In Rechitsa (Bryansk region, Russia), a Russian army weapons and military equipment location was hit.
- The day before, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops attacked the Novatek-Ust-Luga complex in the Leningrad Region of Russia on the night of September 1. Elements of the oil refining plant and technological equipment were under attack. A fire broke out there.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.