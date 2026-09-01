The prosecutorʼs office requests the seizure of UAH 150 million in bail for ex-minister Halushchenko — he may return to pre-trial detention center

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) is asking the court to seize UAH 150 million deposited as bail for former Minister of Energy, and later Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko.

The head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko said this in an interview with the channel "There is a Question".

The investigation believes that the money deposited as bail for Galushchenko could have been of criminal origin, and its deposit could have been a way of money laundering. Therefore, the prosecutorʼs office is requesting that 150 million hryvnias be transferred to the Assets Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

"If the court grants this request, these funds should be transferred to the ARMA account and it will be considered that this former Minister of Justice did not post bail," Klymenko explained.

In this case, according to the head of SAPO, Halushchenko may be taken into custody again.