“Gulliver” is up for sale. Starting price is $207 million

The “Gulliver” retail and office complex in downtown Kyiv has been put up for auction on “Prozorro”. The starting price is $207 million.

This was reported by the press service of “Oschadbank”.

“Gulliver” has an area of over 157 thousand m² and consists of a shopping, entertainment and office center. The sellers are state-owned “Oschadbank” and “Ukreximbank”: 80% belongs to

“Oschadbank”, 20% to “Ukreximbank”.

The decision to sell “Gulliver” was made by the banks at the end of July, and the legal procedures were then completed. Now potential buyers can familiarize themselves with the terms of the auction and submit bids. The winner will be the participant who offers the highest price during the auction.

“Prozorro.Sales” is an electronic trading system for transparent sale and lease of state, municipal, and other property through open online auctions.

What preceded

Since the start of the full-scale war in 2022, Viktor Polishchukʼs companies, which operate “Gulliver”, the “Eldorado” electronics and household appliances chain, and several large warehouses, have stopped paying interest on loans from state banks. Repayment was supposed to take place in 2025, but after the crisis of 2014-2016, the debt ceased to be serviced.

In May 2023, BES informed “Gulliver” CEO Iryna Krupa of the suspicion. The investigation stated that during 2019-2021, the SEC management concluded a number of contracts with signs of "fictitiousness" and "transit".

In fact, the primary documents included information about the alleged carrying out of works on the territory of the shopping mall, which in fact were not carried out. According to the investigation, this allowed to unjustifiably overstate the amount of the tax credit from the value added tax. Thus, the company — the owner of the shopping mall — managed to evade paying taxes in the amount of more than UAH 145.8 million and withdraw them in cash.

On April 9, 2024, the Kyiv Court of Appeal seized the property of “Three O” LLC, in particular “Gulliver”. In June of the same year, the Kyiv District Court transferred the property of the “Gulliver” shopping center to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). “Gulliver” called this a “raider seizure”.

After two years of litigation, the state consortium of “Oschadbank” and “Ukreximbank” received ownership of the Kyiv shopping mall. On October 13, 2025, ARMA terminated the competition to find the manager of the arrested “Gulliver” shopping mall in the “Prozorro” system.

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