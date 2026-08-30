Due to the Russian attack, after which ammunition detonated, 52 people were injured in Myla (Kyiv region)

In Myla (Kyiv region), 52 people have already been injured in a Russian attack on the evening of August 28, after which ammunition depots were detonated. It is known that 38 people have died.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tumur Tkachenko.

Five children are among the injured. Nine injured people remain in hospitals, their condition is assessed as moderate.

The impact and subsequent detonation damaged approximately 300 objects in Myla and nearby settlements, including over 200 private homes and 14 high-rise buildings. Some of the houses were completely destroyed.

Rescuers have already extinguished all the fire sources. Pyrotechnicians are working around the clock at the scene to neutralize explosive objects. Energy workers are also restoring electricity and gas supplies.

Residents can receive psychological and material assistance at the humanitarian headquarters — over 200 applications for payments have already been submitted there.

Yesterday, August 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that shells, mines, drones, and other weapons detonated after the Russian strike. He also stated that Russia will be “answered for everything it does”.

Investigators from the National Police, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Security Service of Ukraine are investigating the case of official negligence.

This is not the first detonation caused by a Russian strike on ammunition depots. On the night of July 6, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Nine people were killed in the Kyiv region and more than 50 were injured. The most destruction was in Vyshneve, where a detonation occurred after the Russian strike.

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