Russians again shelled Kyiv and the region this morning. Two children killed

The massive Russian attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region has been going on for the third day. On the morning of August 29, a two-year-old girl died in drone attacks in the capitalʼs Obolon district.

This was reported by the Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Five people were also reported injured in the Russian attacks. One injured person, an 18-year-old girl, was hospitalized.

In addition, a 14-year-old girl was killed in a strike in the Kyiv region this morning, the Regional Military Administration reported. There are also casualties in the Boryspil district, where civilian objects have been damaged.

After a night attack on the Kyiv region, which killed at least 27 people, the enemy carried out a second strike, which set logistics facilities on fire.