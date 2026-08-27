NBU conducts unscheduled inspections of “Sense Bank” and other banks featured in the “Forrest Gump” operation

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has begun unscheduled inspections of banks that served clients who deposited collateral with the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC).

This is stated in the official statement of NBU following the results of the review of the report on the regulatorʼs supervisory actions regarding “Sense Bank” in 2022-2026.

Ukrainian banks will check compliance with financial monitoring requirements when servicing clients who deposited collateral with HACC. NBU does not disclose the names and number of banks.

Earlier, NBU separately launched an unscheduled inspection of “Sense Bank”. The regulator is investigating possible interference in the automated banking system during collateral transactions.

At the same time, the NBUʼs statement suggests that they began to check the activities of “Sense Bank” management back in May. On May 1, they initiated administrative proceedings against “Sense Bank” chairman of the board Oleksiy Stupak. They tried to find out his possible involvement in non-transparent management practices and secret protocols that were used in the bank before nationalization.

On May 7, NBU initiated administrative proceedings against the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of “Sense Bank” Mykola Hladyshenko to assess his compliance with the qualification requirements for independent directors.

In May and June, NBU also contacted NABU, SAPO, and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office to obtain information about Hladyshenkoʼs procedural status in criminal proceedings and the data necessary to assess his independence. Law enforcement officials did not provide this information, citing the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation.

On August 19, NBU recognized Hladyshenka as not meeting the requirements for independence and demanded that the government terminate his powers.

In total, according to NBU, in 2022-2026, the regulator conducted three inspections at “Sense Bank”, six inspections in the field of financial monitoring, and three inspections regarding sanctions and currency legislation. Based on the results of supervisory measures, NBU sent 21 notifications to law enforcement agencies, the State Tax Service, and the State Financial Monitoring Service.

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