Ukraine will demand the return of a pensioner who was sentenced to 15 years in Russia for donating to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine will send an appeal to the Russian side regarding the return of 73-year-old Svetlana Loy from Tokmak (Zaporizhzhia region), who was sentenced by a Russian court to 15 years in prison for transferring money to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, hromadske reports.

According to the Ombudsman, his Office monitored Loyʼs trial and recorded her sentence.

"As far as we know, her entire fault lies in the fact that she attacked one of the military units while physically being in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," Lubinets said.

He noted that Ukraine will forward requests to the Russians to provide access to the womanʼs cell, inform about her health and conditions of detention, and return her to Ukraine.

"I am working on such a request, it will be sent to the Russian side tomorrow," the ombudsman said.

Svetlana Loy has been charged with high treason in Russia. Russian investigators allege that in the summer of 2024, she transferred UAH 1 500 to Ukrainian military personnel through a Ukrainian bankʼs mobile app. According to law enforcement officials, this harmed Russiaʼs security.

When the judge read the verdict, the Ukrainian woman began to sing "The Song of Towel" to the lyrics of Andriy Malyshko from the 1958 film "Summer of Youth".

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