A pensioner from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region — 73-year-old Svitlana Loy — was sentenced to 14 years in a colony for UAH 1 500 transferred to the Ukrainian army.

This was reported by the press service of the so-called court.

UPD: The court says the woman is from Berdyansk, although previous reports said she was originally from Tokmak.

The woman was accused of high treason. According to the fighters, "after the start of the SVO" the pensioner "formed a persistent negative attitude towards representatives of Russian state authorities".

Russian investigators allege that in the summer of 2024, an elderly woman transferred UAH 1 500 to Ukrainian military personnel through a Ukrainian bankʼs mobile app. According to law enforcement officials, this harmed Russiaʼs security.

When the judge read the verdict, the Ukrainian woman began to sing "The Song about the Towel" to the lyrics of Andriy Malyshko from the 1958 film "The Years of Youth".

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