Russia used the “Iskander-1000” missile for the first time to strike Kyiv. What is known about it

Russia used the updated 9M723-2 ballistic missile, known as the “Iskander-1000”, for the first time during one of its combined missile strikes on Kyiv this summer.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR).

According to GUR, the missile is part of the “Bora-M” missile complex. Its main difference from the previous version is the enlarged engine — this allowed to increase the attack range to a distance of up to 550 km. Due to the increased dimensions of the engine, the launcher was also enlarged.

For example, the declared range of the previous version, the 9M723-1, is approximately 390 km. At the same time, the design of most other parts of the missile remained the same as that of the 9M723.

Of the 140 components of the missile, about a quarter are produced by Russian companies. At the same time, 63 components are of American origin, and the rest are manufactured by companies from Switzerland, Belarus, Germany, Taiwan, and China.

In particular, the missileʼs guidance system includes a unit that processes data about its movement during flight. Of its 43 components, only five were manufactured in Russia. The rest are mostly foreign electronic parts, including microprocessors and memory chips from the United States and Taiwan.

On the night of August 27, the Russian army struck Ukraine with two “Onyx” anti-ship missiles, “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 258 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, S8000 “Banderol”, and “Parody”-type drones.

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