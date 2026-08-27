Wheat prices rise to three-year high due to danger in the Black Sea

World wheat prices have jumped to their highest level in three years, as the market fears further attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure and disruptions to exports across the Black Sea.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

Wheat prices in Chicago rose 2.6% on Aug. 27, to their highest level since July 2023. The price of the grain has risen about 18% in the past month, and 6.4% in one day. The price increase was driven by fears that new Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure would complicate grain exports from the Black Sea region.

Ukraine and Russia together account for more than a quarter of global wheat exports, so disruptions to supplies from the region could force importers to look for alternative suppliers. Buyers are already looking at wheat from Australia and Argentina, but they are more expensive to ship.

If shipping safety in the Black Sea deteriorates, grain prices could continue to rise. This also poses a risk of higher food prices in countries that are heavily dependent on Ukrainian and Russian wheat.