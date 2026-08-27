From now on, companies can apply for compensation for property lost due to the occupation in “Diia”

From now on, companies can submit an application to the international Register of Damage in "Diia" in order to receive compensation for property lost during the occupation in the future.

This was reported in "Diia".

Ukrainian companies that lost their property due to the Russian occupation after February 24, 2022 can apply. This applies to both state-owned and private enterprises.

The claim may include the value of the property, lost profits, or the total loss of the business. In order to file a claim, you must prove ownership, specify the location of the property, and the circumstances of the loss. You must also indicate how the damages were calculated.

The International Register of Damage was created in 2023 to record claims of damage caused by the Russian war. In the future, this data should become the basis for compensation.

The day before, "Diia" reported that Ukrainians who lost paid work and income due to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion can now submit an application to the international Register of Damage through the "Diia" portal.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.