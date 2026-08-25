From now on, Ukrainians can apply for compensation for job loss due to the war through “Diia”

Ukrainians who lost paid employment and income due to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion can now submit an application to the international Register of Damage through the "Diia" portal.

This was reported by the press service of "Diia".

The service is available to people who were in Ukraine, including temporarily occupied territories, and lost their jobs after February 24, 2022.

Employees under an employment contract or contract, people who worked under a civil law contract, self-employed people, employees who had a verbal agreement with their employer, as well as people who worked without a written or verbal contract but actually received payment for their work can submit an application.

How to apply:

log in to the "Diia" portal;

open the section "Reparations: International Register of Damage";

select category A3.4 “Loss of paid work”;

fill out the application and attach evidence, if any;

sign the application with an electronic signature and send it.

"Diia" clarified that individual entrepreneurs who have lost profit from their business must submit an application under a different category — A3.5 "Loss of private entrepreneurship".

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