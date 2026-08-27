Russians attacked Ukraine again. There are casualties in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Kherson

During the day, Russia attacked Ukraine again. There were reports of casualties in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Kherson. Two people were killed.

Babel has collected information about the consequences of Russian attacks.

In Kyiv, two people were injured in Russian drone strikes on the Holosiivskyi district and were hospitalized. One UAV fell onto a roadway and a non-residential building caught fire, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The consequences of the attacks in the Pechersk, Podil, and Shevchenkivskyi districts are also known. There were no casualties there.

Four people were injured and a 40-year-old man was killed in a Russian strike on a shopping mall in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv. Emergency services evacuated people, said the head of the regional administration Oleh Syniehubov.

In Donetsk region, Russians dropped seven air bombs on the city of Kramatorsk, injuring two people and damaging 16 apartment buildings. Rescuers dismantled 150 kg of building structures and helped residents evacuate, the State Emergency Service said.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Seven people have been injured and one person has died in Russian attacks on Kherson since this morning. Russia attacked a minibus with a drone in the city center and also struck other areas, the Kherson City Military Administration reported.

On the night of August 27, the Russian army struck Ukraine with two “Onyx” anti-ship missiles, “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 258 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, S8000 “Banderol”, and “Parody”-type drones.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.